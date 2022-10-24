Chamba: Orders on bursting of firecrackers

Chamba, October 23
District Magistrate DC Rana has issued orders under the Explosive Rules 2008 to ensure proper monitoring system as a precaution against the incidents of arson during Diwali in Chamba district. The bursting of firecrackers would be strictly prohibited in the vicinity of government offices, markets, silence zones and heritage buildings, the order said. The municipal councils, nagar panchayats have been ordered to ensure scientific disposal of the waste generated from firecrackers.
The DM has directed all the Sub-Divisional Magistrates in the district to identify the places of sale of firecrackers as per the standard operating procedure of the Covid. The officials have also been directed to monitor and control noise and air pollution in the areas under their jurisdiction.
The order stated that firecrackers would be allowed between 8 pm and 10 pm during Diwali and Gurpurab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...