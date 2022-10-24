Chamba: Orders on bursting of firecrackers

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 23

District Magistrate DC Rana has issued orders under the Explosive Rules 2008 to ensure proper monitoring system as a precaution against the incidents of arson during Diwali in Chamba district. The bursting of firecrackers would be strictly prohibited in the vicinity of government offices, markets, silence zones and heritage buildings, the order said. The municipal councils, nagar panchayats have been ordered to ensure scientific disposal of the waste generated from firecrackers.

The DM has directed all the Sub-Divisional Magistrates in the district to identify the places of sale of firecrackers as per the standard operating procedure of the Covid. The officials have also been directed to monitor and control noise and air pollution in the areas under their jurisdiction.

The order stated that firecrackers would be allowed between 8 pm and 10 pm during Diwali and Gurpurab.

