Chamba-Pacca Tala link road caves in

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 19

Huge destruction has been caused by the unprecedented downpour and cloudbursts in Chamba district last night. Official reports received till this evening revealed that several parts of Chamba, Salooni and Churah tehsils had been badly hit by the cloudbursts and flashfloods.

The road linking Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College with its building complex at Sarol passing through the Pacca Tala area of Chamba town had sunk, hampering the movement of light vehicles as well as the pedestrians. The collapse of the retaining wall on this road poses a danger to the Pacca Tala housing cluster located above the road, the reports told.

People have been advised not to use this road. The houses near the Phulnu bridge in Kakian area were facing danger of landslides, the reports said.

The Pathankot-Chamba-Bharmour road had again been blocked at different points. Officials were at the site for restoration work.

Several other roads had also been blocked in the interior parts of the district. Some private houses and cowsheds had been damaged and many were facing in the danger of landslides, the reports said.

Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar said he had apprised the CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of the prevailing situation created due to the fury of rains and flashfloods.

