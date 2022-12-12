Chamba players excel at martial arts tournament

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 11

Harshita Nath of Chamba bagged the gold medal in the 65-kg style two category in the 28th Junior Category National Thang-Ta Martial Arts Championship held in Imphal.

Four other players of the district — Ankita Nath in 60-kg, Arjun Thakur in 56-kg, Kartikeya Katoch in 52-kg and Priyanshi in 44-kg category — won bronze medals at the tournament.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana extended his best wishes to the players. He said they brought laurels to the district and glorified the name of the state across the country by winning medals in the competition.

Thang-Ta Martial Arts Chief Coach Bhuvaneshwar Singh Katoch said, “Performance of martial arts players from the district in the tournament shows that there is no dearth of talent in the state.” He added that continuous efforts were being made to nurture young talent in the district and expressed hope that the government too would cooperate in promoting martial arts in the future.