Chamba school headmaster attends school ‘intoxicated’; probe ordered

A government school headmaster in Chamba district has come under scrutiny after allegations surfaced that he arrived at school in an intoxicated condition during school hours on Tuesday. The incident has triggered outrage among local residents and parents, prompting the Education Department to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Advertisement

According to local residents, the headmaster of Government School, Manglera, allegedly reached the school premises under the influence of alcohol and was unable to walk properly. Witnesses claimed that his speech was slurred and a strong smell of alcohol emanated from him. The incident reportedly occurred in the morning when students and teaching staff had already assembled for the day.

Advertisement

Villagers and parents expressed strong resentment over the alleged misconduct, describing it as highly condemnable.

Advertisement

Upon receiving complaints from local residents, Deputy Director of Higher Education, Chamba, Vikas Mahajan, took immediate cognisance of the matter and ordered a departmental inquiry. The Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Baggi, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and directed to visit the school, assess the situation, and submit a detailed report.

The incident has raised concerns about accountability and professional conduct within educational institutions. Parents in the area have demanded strict action if the allegations are found to be true, stressing that such behaviour sends a wrong message to students and undermines the credibility of the teaching profession.

Advertisement

Confirming the departmental action, Deputy Director of Higher Education, Vikas Mahajan, said that the matter has been taken very seriously and a formal inquiry has been initiated. He added that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation report.