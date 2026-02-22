DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chamba scientist honoured at global conference

Chamba scientist honoured at global conference

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 09:52 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dr Dharminder Kumar, senior scientist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chamba, was conferred the ‘Best KVK Head Award’ in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the field of agriculture and allied sciences.

Advertisement

The award was presented during the 7th Global Agricultural Conference at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Government of Punjab, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Advertisement

The honour recognises Dr Kumar’s exemplary leadership, dedicated extension services and significant contributions towards the advancement of agricultural technologies and farmer empowerment in Chamba district. Under his dynamic guidance, KVK Chamba has emerged as a proactive institution in promoting innovative farming practices, strengthening capacity-building initiatives, and implementing effective field-level interventions. Through structured training programmes, demonstrations and technology dissemination, the KVK has played a crucial role in enhancing farmers’ productivity and income.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts