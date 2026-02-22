Chamba scientist honoured at global conference

Dr Dharminder Kumar, senior scientist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chamba, was conferred the ‘Best KVK Head Award’ in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the field of agriculture and allied sciences.

The award was presented during the 7th Global Agricultural Conference at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Government of Punjab, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

The honour recognises Dr Kumar’s exemplary leadership, dedicated extension services and significant contributions towards the advancement of agricultural technologies and farmer empowerment in Chamba district. Under his dynamic guidance, KVK Chamba has emerged as a proactive institution in promoting innovative farming practices, strengthening capacity-building initiatives, and implementing effective field-level interventions. Through structured training programmes, demonstrations and technology dissemination, the KVK has played a crucial role in enhancing farmers’ productivity and income.