Chamba sees 6 jaundice cases

After unprecedented heavy rainfall and resultant floods, Chamba town now stares at a new problem with six cases of jaundice detected in its suburb. All the cases have been reported from the Hardaspura locality, prompting health authorities to issue an advisory to the people.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Chamba, Dr Bipen Thakur, said that the jaundice outbreak might be linked to contaminated drinking water following damage to pipelines during recent floods.

He urged people to boil water before drinking, avoid stale vegetables, wash hands thoroughly with soap before meals and after using toilet, and maintain strict hygiene to curb the spread of the disease.

The CMO has also directed the District Health Officer to conduct field visits and spread awareness in the affected area through Community Health Officers and ASHA workers.