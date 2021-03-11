Chamba: Teacher posts to be filled through SMCs

Chamba, May 9
Hans Raj, Deputy Speaker, has said to fill vacant posts of teacher, eligible candidates will be selected through walk-in-interviews at the school management committee (SMC) level and will be paid honorarium so that the education of children is not affected.
He said that at present there were 32 government senior secondary schools in the Churah Assembly constituency where the posts of teaching staff were vacant.
He said this while distributing free school uniform to the students of Class I to XII under the Atal School Vardi Yojana at Government Model Senior Secondary School at Bhanjraru today.
He said free school uniform would be given to 5,139 students in Tissa education block.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...