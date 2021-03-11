Chamba: Teacher posts to be filled through SMCs

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 9

Hans Raj, Deputy Speaker, has said to fill vacant posts of teacher, eligible candidates will be selected through walk-in-interviews at the school management committee (SMC) level and will be paid honorarium so that the education of children is not affected.

He said that at present there were 32 government senior secondary schools in the Churah Assembly constituency where the posts of teaching staff were vacant.

He said this while distributing free school uniform to the students of Class I to XII under the Atal School Vardi Yojana at Government Model Senior Secondary School at Bhanjraru today.

He said free school uniform would be given to 5,139 students in Tissa education block.