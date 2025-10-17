DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chamba teachers get boost with NITI Aayog programme

Chamba teachers get boost with NITI Aayog programme

Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
A teacher training programme jointly organised by NITI Aayog, Chamba administration and Bharti Airtel Foundation.
Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal on Thursday inaugurated a teacher training programme jointly organised by NITI Aayog, Chamba district administration and Bharti Airtel Foundation. OSD (Education) Lt Col Jitendra Verma from NITI Aayog and Dr Rajni Sankhyan, Principal, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), joined the event virtually.

Addressing the gathering, Repaswal said the initiative aims to strengthen the professional competencies of teachers and make the teaching process more engaging, effective and participatory. He described teachers as the true architects of the nation’s future, stating that the dream of a developed India can only be realised through educated and capable generations.

The DC said the Teacher Professional Development Programme marks an important step toward empowering educators. He encouraged teachers to dedicate just two hours a month on the D-Teacher App, calling it a small yet meaningful commitment to continuous learning.

He further emphasised that since the state-wide implementation of the training programme depends on its successful rollout in Chamba, teachers must carry out their responsibilities with dedication and sincerity.

The teacher training initiative focuses on multi-grade and multi-level teaching, with a special emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy. It aims to enhance classroom pedagogy and promote digital inclusion. Through the D-Teacher App, teachers will participate in a year-long blended learning journey featuring self-paced modules, expert-led webinars and competitions.

The long-term goal of the initiative is to scale it up at the state level, empowering teachers continuously and improving classroom participation and effectiveness across schools.

