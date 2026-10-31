Chamba temple trust to assess assets, boost income

The Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple Trust, Chamba, on Friday decided to undertake a comprehensive assessment of its shops, land and other immovable assets to improve property management and strengthen its revenue sources.

A four-member committee will be constituted to inspect the Trust’s properties, prepare a detailed inventory and submit recommendations for their better utilisation.

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The decisions were taken at a meeting of the newly appointed non-official members of the trust, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal.

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Emphasising the historical, religious and cultural significance of the nearly 1,000-year-old temple, the DC said concerted efforts were needed to secure national recognition for its unique architectural heritage, rich history and religious importance. He urged the trust members to work in close coordination to ensure the conservation, development and efficient management of the temple. He said possibilities should also be explored for the conservation and better management of other ancient temples in Chamba town and adjoining areas. Temples without their own management committees could be brought under the ambit of the Laxmi Narayan Temple Trust.

“These temples are not merely the property of an individual trust or committee but represent the shared historical and cultural heritage of the entire district and the state. Public participation is equally important for their preservation and promotion,” he said.

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During the meeting, the newly appointed members put forward several suggestions on the temple’s development, beautification, maintenance, expansion of religious activities, assessment of shops and conservation of historical structures. The DC welcomed the suggestions and called for their phased implementation.

The meeting also reviewed the income generated from the Trust’s shops, stores, land and other immovable properties, with an emphasis on improving their management and ensuring better revenue realisation.

It was further decided that, apart from the construction of toilets within the temple complex, all other major development and infrastructure works would be undertaken through the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The move aims to ensure that improvements do not compromise the temple’s original architectural character and historical heritage. In another decision, the monthly honorarium of the temple’s traditional musician (Bajantari) was increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000. The prescribed charges for organising community feasts (Dham) and bhandaras on the temple premises were also raised from Rs 7,000 to Rs 11,000. Chamba SDM Chirag Sharma conducted the proceedings.