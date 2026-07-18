Chamba tightens Manimahesh Yatra with daily cap; trek via Kugti restricted

Learning hard lessons from 2025’s devastating floods that triggered one of the biggest rescue operations in the history of the Manimahesh Yatra, the Chamba administration has rolled out sweeping safety measures for this year’s pilgrimage.

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Mandatory online registration, daily pilgrim quotas, drone surveillance and closure of the traditional parikrama trek via Kugti village are among the key decisions aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2025 crisis.

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The annual pilgrimage to the sacred Manimahesh Lake will begin on August 25, while online registration and slot booking will open from August 1 through the official portal, www.manimaheshyatra.hp.gov.in.

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For the first time, the pilgrimage will be regulated through an e-pass system on the lines of the Amarnath Yatra. Initially, around 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed each day. The daily quota may be increased during Krishna Janmashtami and Radhashtami depending on weather conditions, security arrangements and the carrying capacity of the route.

The new system follows the unprecedented disaster during last year’s yatra, when incessant rain triggered flash floods that washed away several stretches of the Chamba-Bharmour highway, the lifeline of the pilgrimage. More than 15,000 devotees were stranded at different locations after road connectivity snapped, forcing the administration, Army, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF and local volunteers to launch a massive rescue operation by road and air.

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Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal said the objective of mandatory registration and slot booking was to regulate pilgrim movement, prevent overcrowding and enable authorities to respond swiftly during emergencies.

“The system will help ensure a safe, smooth and well-managed pilgrimage. Every effort is being made to strengthen safety, improve crowd management and protect the fragile Himalayan environment,” Repaswal said.

He said strict compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines would be enforced throughout the pilgrimage. Special emphasis is being laid on scientific disposal of plastic waste, minimising the use of single-use plastic and implementing an effective waste management system to keep the entire yatra route clean.

Kugti parikrama trek to remain restricted

Bharmour SDM Vikas Sharma said pilgrims would not be permitted to undertake the Kugti trek this year because of safety concerns. “Only devotees approaching from the Lahaul-Spiti side, for whom this route has deep religious significance, will be allowed to use it,” he said.

Of around two dozen casualties reported during last year’s yatra, 17 occurred on this route. The Manimahesh Yatra via Kugti is a challenging, high-altitude 38-45 km circular trek beginning in Bharmmour passes through Kugti Village and over the Jotnu Pass (4,748 meters) before descending to Manimahesh Lake.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Manimahesh Yatra is one of North India’s most revered Himalayan pilgrimages, attracting tens of thousands of devotees every year. Pilgrims undertake a 14-km trek from Hadsar to the 4,080-metre-high Manimahesh Lake in the Pir Panjal range.