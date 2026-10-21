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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chamba to host first Junior National Tyrathon Championship from Oct 23

Chamba to host first Junior National Tyrathon Championship from Oct 23

Indigenous tyre-rolling sport to bring young athletes from across the country to Himachal

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Naresh Thakur
Chamba, Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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An indigenous Indian sport that turns tyre-rolling into a test of speed, stamina and coordination will take centre stage during the first Junior National Tyrathon Championship to be held in Chamba from October 23 to 25.

The three-day championship, being organised by the Tyrathon Federation of India (TFI), aims to promote traditional sports, identify young talent and strengthen grassroots-level participation in line with the objectives of the Fit India and Khelo India initiatives of the Central Government.

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Tyrathon is a structured competitive sport in which the participants use a specialised control stick to balance, steer and accelerate a rolling rubber tyre along a designated track. Combining speed with physical endurance and motor coordination, the sport is being promoted as an accessible alternative to disciplines that require expensive equipment and specialised infrastructure.

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The event follows the successful conduct of the Senior National Tyrathon Championship held in Lucknow in June this year, which attracted more than 400 athletes from over 18 states. The federation, which has a presence in 20 states, has also organised district-level tournaments and a state championship in Uttar Pradesh, witnessing participation by schools.

TFI founder and national secretary Prashant Sharma said that the federation aimed to secure official national sport recognition for Tyrathon, establish a structured pathway for athletes and eventually take the indigenous sport to the international stage.

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The choice of Chamba for the inaugural junior nationals is also expected to promote sports tourism in Himachal Pradesh while giving young athletes an opportunity to compete at the national level.

The federation is pitching Tyrathon as a school-friendly sport that requires minimal investment in infrastructure and equipment, making it accessible to students from rural, marginalised and urban backgrounds. It also seeks to improve cardiovascular endurance, motor coordination, spatial awareness, reflexes and overall physical conditioning.

With standardised rules and separate sub-junior, junior and senior categories for boys and girls, the sport is being developed in a format that the federation says can align with the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) framework.

The championship is expected to provide a platform for emerging athletes to showcase their abilities while introducing more students to an indigenous sporting discipline with potential to expand across the country.

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