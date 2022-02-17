Chamba: Villager falls from tree, dies

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 16

A villager died after falling from a tree at Chaplah village in Sarahan panchayat of Chamba district yesterday. He was cutting fodder for his cattle from the tree near his house. The deceased has been identified as Dharmu, a resident of Chaplah village. The police have handed over the body to the bereaved family after a postmortem at the local medical college hospital.

The administration has announced an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to the next of kin of the deceased. —