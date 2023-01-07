Chamba villagers urge govt to repair bridge

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 6

Villagers of three panchayats in the far-flung Mehla area of the district have urged the government to repair a bridge constructed over the Durghed rivulet.

The movement of villagers has become risky due to the dilapidated condition of the bridge that connects the interior areas of the district. The railing of the bridge is broken and the wooden planks of the floor have also damaged. In such a situation, it is risky for the villagers to use the bridge.

They say that the bridge constructed around 30 years ago had not been repaired for a long time. Due to its deteriorating condition for want of maintenance, the fear of accident looms all the time.