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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chamba woman alleges triple talaq and cruelty; husband, mother-in-law booked

Chamba woman alleges triple talaq and cruelty; husband, mother-in-law booked

She alleged that on June 27, her husband allegedly pronounced 'talaq' three times in front of her brother and a neighbour

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Naresh Thakur
Chamba, Updated At : 10:40 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A Muslim woman from Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district has accused her husband of pronouncing instant triple talaq, subjecting her to prolonged physical and mental harassment, and forcing her out of her matrimonial home. Following her complaint, the Women Police Station in Chamba has registered a criminal case against the husband and his mother under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

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In her complaint, Amna, wife of Rustam, a resident of Playur village, alleged that her husband and mother-in-law, Manira, had been repeatedly subjecting her to physical and mental cruelty. She further alleged that both of them frequently threatened her with dire consequences, including threats to her life.

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She alleged that on June 27, her husband allegedly pronounced "talaq" three times in front of her brother, Liaqat Ali, and a neighbour, Anju, who were present at the time. She alleged that after pronouncing the instant triple talaq, her husband forced her to leave the house.

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Based on her statement, the police registered an FIR under Sections 85, 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which makes the pronouncement of instant triple talaq a punishable offence. The mother-in-law has also been booked for her alleged involvement in the harassment and intimidation of the complainant.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Saklani confirmed that a case had been registered on the woman's complaint and that efforts were under way to apprehend the accused.

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The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, enacted by Parliament, declares the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) illegal and void and prescribes criminal punishment for its pronouncement. The law was introduced to safeguard the rights of Muslim women and provide them with legal protection against the practice of instant divorce.

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