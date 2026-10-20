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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chamba's Asiad bronze medallist Seema Kumari gets engaged

Chamba's Asiad bronze medallist Seema Kumari gets engaged

Her fiancé, Aman Chaudhary, hails from Mandi district, who was a state-level athlete before taking up a job with Forensics

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:21 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Asiad medallist Seema Kumari with fiancé Aman. Image credit/Screen grab
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Seema Kumari, the long-distance runner from a remote village in Chamba, got engaged on Monday evening. She shared pictures of her engagement on her Facebook page, captioning them, “A new chapter of life, an important decision of life.”

She is engaged to Aman Chaudhary, who hails from Mandi and was a state-level athlete in the 5,000-metre and 10,000-metre races, the same events in which Seema competes.

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Related News: Asian Games bronze medallist Seema felicitated in Chamba

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“We have known each other for the past nine years. He has been a great support on and off the field for me all these years,” said Seema. The Asian Games bronze medallist said they met on the sports field and gradually got to know and understand each other.

Seema said Aman competed at the state level before taking up a job with the Forensic Department. “He, however, continued to support and encourage me to chase my dreams,” she said.

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Seema took up running nearly a decade ago and has since won medals regularly at the national and international levels. She shot to fame after winning a bronze medal in the 10,000-metre race at the Asian Games. She became the first woman from Himachal Pradesh to win an athletics medal at the Asian Games, 40 years after Suman Rawat won bronze at the 1986 Asian Games.

Despite getting engaged, Seema said sport would continue to be her first priority.

“There are important events like the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games coming up. We may get married before or after these events, but my sports journey will continue. Sport is the priority for the next few years,” she said.

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