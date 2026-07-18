Chamba’s centuries-old metal craft fades slowly

In a modest workshop tucked away in the historic town of Chamba, molten metal glows red inside a furnace as a centuries-old craft struggles to survive the march of modernity.

Advertisement

For generations, the rhythmic hammering of brass and bronze echoed through the valleys of Chamba, shaping idols of gods and goddesses, temple masks, ritual vessels and ornate household artefacts. Today, that sound is fading.

Advertisement

What was once one of Chamba’s most celebrated art forms, now survives in the hands of only two artisan families. The decline is particularly striking because Chamba metal craft is not merely a profession; it is a living legacy that traces its origins to the 10th century when King Sahil Verman shifted his capital from Bharmour to Chamba. Historians believe Kashmiri artisans introduced the art to the region, where it evolved into a distinct tradition known for its exquisite craftsmanship and religious significance. However, today, the future of this heritage seems uncertain.

Advertisement

Choosing legacy over job security

Among the few keeping the tradition alive is young artisan Ankit Verma, who took a decision that many of his peers would consider unusual. Instead of pursuing a secure career outside the craft, he chose to return to his family’s workshop and continue a tradition handed down through generations.

Advertisement

“This art is part of our identity,” says Verma. “My family has practised it for centuries. I considered it a responsibility to continue the legacy. But the reality is that a very few young people are willing to enter this profession today,” he adds.

According to him, mastering Chamba metal craft requires years of training, patience and investment. Returns are uncertain and markets are limited.

“The younger generation wants stability. The youth see better opportunities elsewhere. Unless this craft provides a dignified livelihood, it will be difficult to attract new artisans,” he says.

The problem is already visible. Skilled labour has become scarce, making it increasingly difficult for traditional workshops to sustain production.

Art that cannot be learnt overnight

The making of Chamba metal artefacts remains a painstaking process. Traditional idols and deity masks are crafted using the ancient lost-wax technique (cire perdue) in which a wax model is first sculpted and then encased in clay. The wax is melted away before molten metal is poured into the cavity. Every piece produced through this method is unique.

The process demands artistic skill, technical expertise and years of apprenticeship. Veteran artisan Tilak Shandilya, who had also served as the Chairman of the Chamba Municipal Council, fears that the chain of knowledge passed from one generation to the next is breaking.

“If skilled artisans disappear, no amount of funding will bring this art back,” he says.

Training without artisans

Both Verma and Shandilya express frustration over the manner in which government-sponsored training programmes have been conducted over the years.

According to them, around Rs 3 crore has been spent on training initiatives aimed at preserving traditional crafts under the Chambyal project, yet the results have been disappointing.

“There had been programmes under which lakhs and crores of rupees were spent but not even one serious artisan emerged,” alleges Shandilya.

“The focus often shifts to attendance and stipends rather than genuine learning. Many participants join for the financial incentive and leave once the programme ends. A very few develop a long-term commitment to the craft,” he adds.

Verma believes preservation efforts must begin much earlier. “Metal craft should be introduced in schools and art institutions. Children need to be exposed to it from a young age. If they understand its cultural value, some of them may choose it as a profession later,” he says.

Traders flourish, artisans struggle

Perhaps, the greatest grievance among traditional craftsmen is what they describe as the failure to distinguish genuine artisans from traders. According to local craftsmen, only two families are actively involved in creating authentic Chamba metal craft today. Yet many shops market machine-made or externally-sourced products as original Chamba creations.

“A large number of products being sold in the name of Chamba metal craft are actually procured from outside Himachal Pradesh,” says Verma.

“A customer often cannot tell the difference. The trader earns profit while the artisan struggles to survive,” he adds, alleging that the government, too, has failed to protect the interests of authentic artists.

Shandilya argues that the government must create a system of certification and branding to protect authentic artisans and ensure that traditional craftsmen receive due recognition.

Missing market

For decades, marketing has remained the biggest challenge. While Chamba metal craft enjoys immense cultural value, artisans say they lack access to organised markets, exhibitions and buyers.

Earlier, a government procurement centre functioned in Chamba, offering some support to artisans. However, it was closed, dealing a major blow to the community.

“Creating the craft is our responsibility. Finding buyers should not be entirely ours. Artisans cannot spend half their time travelling to fairs and exhibitions,” says Shandilya. Both artisans refer to the example of West Bengal’s successful artisan-support model.

Learning from Bengal

Verma and Shandilya believe Himachal Pradesh can draw inspiration from the “Vishwa Bangla” initiative, under which artisans receive institutional support, branding assistance and marketing platforms.

Under such a model, artisans can focus on production while government agencies handle promotion, branding and sales.

“We need a dedicated artisan hub where craftsmen can live, work and train young people,” says Verma. “If marketing and branding are handled professionally, artisans can focus on preserving the craft,” he adds.

He says, “Government support should not end with training programmes. There should be sustained assistance in marketing, branding and product development. Only then can traditional crafts survive.”

Heritage at crossroads

Ironically, Chamba’s metal craft continues to adorn temples, museums and private collections across India and abroad. The famous Chamba Thaal, decorated with depictions of Hindu deities, remains one of the region’s most recognisable souvenirs.

Yet the craft that once sustained entire communities now survives on the determination of a handful of artisans.

As molten metal continues to flow through the furnaces of Chamba’s last traditional workshops, the question remains whether future generations will inherit this thousand-year-old legacy or merely read about it in history books.

For now, the fate of Chamba’s ancient metal craft hangs in the balance, suspended between a glorious past and an uncertain future.