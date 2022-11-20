Chamba's gaddi dance third in National Tribal Festival

Chamba, November 19
The gaddi dance has got the third place in the category of crop harvesting in a competition organised during the National Tribal Festival at Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
The participants of 52 cultural troupes of the country participated in the competition and presented a glimpse of varied culture of their regions.
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana today congratulated the artistes of the Saraswati Lok Kala Sangam of Chamba for getting the third position in the Gaddi.
Lauding the cultural troupe, Rana said it was a matter of pride for Himachal that Gaddi dance of Chamba district had got the national recognition. He also asked the cultural troupe to enhance the talent.
The DC presented a reward of Rs 2 lakh to the cultural troupe as prize.
District Language Officer Tukesh Sharma lauded artistes Atul Sharma, Himanshu, Ramesh Kumar, Karam Chand, Uttam, Vinod, Neeraj, Vivek, Tilak, Tek Chand, Naresh, Sanjay, Neelam, Meenakshi, Pinky, Anita, Rekha, Vandana.
