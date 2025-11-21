DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chamba’s green future takes centre stage at workshop

Chamba’s green future takes centre stage at workshop

Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 09:11 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
A two-day workshop titled “Empowering Chamba (Aspirational district): Driving Sustainable Growth with CSIR-IHBT’s Cutting-Edge Technologies” began at the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) on Thursday.

In his inaugural address, Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav, Director, CSIR-IHBT, welcomed the participants and underscored the critical role of technological innovation in steering sustainable development in the Himalaya. He highlighted the unique bioresource diversity of Chamba and the opportunities it offers for inclusive growth. He also emphasised the impact of CSIR’s Aroma and Floriculture Missions in strengthening the region’s bioeconomy.

Chief guest Dr Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, Director, CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Lucknow, praised the institute for organising the workshop. He stressed the Himalaya’s importance as a repository of plant wealth and its contribution to local livelihoods. He noted the vast potential of medicinal and aromatic plants, advocating for their responsible and judicious utilisation. He highlighted the collaborative success of the Aroma Mission, recently honoured with the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025.

