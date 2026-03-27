Chamba’s para cricketer smashes 176 runs of 50 balls

In a remarkable achievement for Chamba and the state, cricketer Ajay Sharma etched his name in history by setting a new world record in Indian para cricket. He smashed an astonishing 176 runs of just 50 balls.

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The historic innings came during a 15-over match between north and central zones in Visakhapatnam on March 25. Five zonal teams are competing in the tournament. Sharma’s knock included a staggering 19 sixes and 12 fours, while he raced to his century in just 28 balls—one of the fastest in para cricket history—said Kuldeep Thakur, president of the Himachal Pradesh Divyang Cricket Association.

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Hailing from Jamuhar, a small village in Chamba district, Ajay’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. Coming from a humble background —his father runs a small tea stall — Ajay pursued his schooling in his village before completing his higher education in commerce at a government school in Chamba.

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A passionate cricketer since childhood, he represented the state at the U-16 and U-19 level. However, he met with a severe accident and was critically injured. Despite the setback, he rebuilt himself. With support from his family he overcame physical and emotional challenges and made a powerful comeback.

So far, Sharma has participated in several tournaments, represented India-A para cricket team, and competed in seven national and one international para sports events.

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Despite his achievements, Ajay has not received any financial assistance from the state government. He has appealed to the Himachal Pradesh Government seeking financial support and job opportunities under the sports quota.