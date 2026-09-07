Chamba’s lesser-known landscapes and living traditions found a new window to the world as the ‘Chalo Chamba’ initiative showcased the district’s rural tourism potential at the Rural Tourism Market of the prestigious Business + Leisure Travel and MICE (BLTM) 2026 in New Delhi.

Held at Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre in Dwarka, from September 2 to 4, the three-day international travel expo brought together tour operators, travel companies and tourism professionals.

Advertisement

For Chamba’s homestay operators, artisans and young entrepreneurs, it was an opportunity to step out of their villages and place their destinations, traditions and products before a national and international tourism market.

Advertisement

Supported by social enterprise NotOnMap, the Chalo Chamba delegation presented a side of the district that often remains beyond the conventional tourist circuit.

While Khajjiar and Dalhousie were represented through their forested landscapes, the tribal regions of Pangi and Bharmour brought their distinctive traditions, trekking routes and mythology to the showcase. Tissa, Sal Valley and Dawat Mahadev added another dimension — one rooted in quiet village life, traditional food, spirituality and an intimate connection with nature.

Advertisement

The message was clear: Chamba’s tourism identity does not end with its well-known destinations. Its deeper appeal lies in the villages, communities and traditions that have remained largely untouched by mass tourism.

However, for the participating representatives, BLTM was about more than showcasing destinations. The business-to-business sessions gave them an opportunity to interact directly with corporate buyers and travel companies and understand how the professional tourism marketplace operates.

For many who had come from remote villages, the experience was a learning journey in itself. They gained exposure to professional communication, tourism packaging, negotiations and large-scale business dealings — skills that can help transform locally rooted tourism enterprises into market-ready offerings.

Their presence also highlighted the changing nature of rural tourism in Himachal Pradesh. Increasingly, travellers are looking beyond conventional sightseeing for immersive experiences — staying in village homes, tasting local food, discovering traditional crafts and experiencing landscapes through the eyes of local communities.

For Chamba, this shift could create opportunities in areas that have long remained outside the mainstream tourism economy.

“Chamba’s remote villages and regions have immense potential for rural tourism. Our effort has been to support local communities and connect them with such platforms so that our unique culture is preserved while young people find stronger livelihood opportunities in their own land,” said Kumar Anubhav, founder of NotOnMap.

Manuj Sharma, co-founder of NotOnMap, said the objective of the Chalo Chamba initiative was to make rural communities, homestay operators, artisans and farmers direct participants in the tourism ecosystem.

“Such platforms provide local stakeholders an opportunity to learn and build professional capabilities. This will help promote responsible tourism and create new opportunities at the grassroots level,” he said.

The Chamba delegation expressed gratitude to the district administration, the International Centre for Responsible Tourism and Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT) for facilitating the participation.

For the village-based entrepreneurs who travelled from Chamba to Yashobhoomi, the event offered something more valuable than a business opportunity. It offered visibility — and the confidence that the quiet valleys, age-old traditions and everyday life of Chamba’s villages have a place in the global tourism story.

From the familiar postcard of Khajjiar to the remote cultural landscapes of Pangi, Chamba is now seeking to tell a broader story — one where the village itself becomes the destination.