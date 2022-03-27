Chamera lake gets 7 ferry routes

Dalhousie, March 26
To boost tourism in Chamba, approval has been accorded to seven routes for the operation of boats and ferries as water transport in the Chamera reservoir near Dalhousie.
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said these routes were Ghadoti-Thadi, Khei (Chaklu)-Seru, Khei-Tipri, Plehi- Brangal, Plehi-Taleru via Brangal, Gatha-Dharrodhi and Lachodi-Mohal around the Chamera. The waterways would be leased through open bidding for the operation of boats and ferries. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland
The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...
‘This man cannot remain in power’: Biden on Russia’s Putin; White House clarifies
White House declines to comment on whether Biden’s statement...
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh
Opens state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre...
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Mandhana, Mithali, Shafali help India post 274 in must-win game against South Africa
Interestingly, Mithali scored her fifty in a crucial game at...
Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29
Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers will joi...