Chamera lake gets 7 ferry routes

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, March 26

To boost tourism in Chamba, approval has been accorded to seven routes for the operation of boats and ferries as water transport in the Chamera reservoir near Dalhousie.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said these routes were Ghadoti-Thadi, Khei (Chaklu)-Seru, Khei-Tipri, Plehi- Brangal, Plehi-Taleru via Brangal, Gatha-Dharrodhi and Lachodi-Mohal around the Chamera. The waterways would be leased through open bidding for the operation of boats and ferries. —