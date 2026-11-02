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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chamiana hospital gets its heart beating again

Chamiana hospital gets its heart beating again

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:21 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Open-heart surgeries are now being performed at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiana in Shimla district, almost a year after the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CVTS) was shifted here from the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla. Surgeries were put on hold after the CVTS Department was shifted to the Chamiana hospital, which didn’t have a blood bank facility. “We started open-heart surgeries this month and have already operated on three patients,” said Dr Sudhir Mehta, Head of the CVTS Department.

Dr Mehta said that the department would try to continue performing such surgeries without disruption. “We do not have a blood bank here, but the hospital administration has arranged vehicles to transport blood from the IGMC, whenever required. We are hopeful that a blood bank will become functional at the Chamiana hospital at the earliest so that open-heart surgeries can be performed without disruption,” he added.

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He said that the department was still facing a shortage of senior residents in cardiac anaesthesia, staff nurses and operating theatre assistants. Dr Mehta emphasised the importance of regularly performing open-heart surgeries at the hospital and said that it was not easy for patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections, to travel outside the state for treatment. “The cost of these surgeries is higher outside the state. Besides, there is a long waiting period for such procedures at government hospitals elsewhere,” he added.

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