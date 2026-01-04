Champa Thakur appointed Mandi Congress chief

Champa Thakur, daughter of senior Congress leader and former minister Kaul Singh Thakur, has been appointed president of the District Congress Committee (DCC), Mandi. The announcement has been warmly welcomed by party workers and supporters across the district, who expressed hope that the organisation would gain fresh momentum under her leadership.

Thakur has earlier served as chairperson of the District Council, Mandi, where she acquired administrative experience and grassroots exposure. Her appointment is being viewed as an effort to strengthen the party organisation at the district level by combining experience with active organisational engagement.

Champa Thakur thanked the central leadership and the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee for reposing faith in her abilities. She conveyed her appreciation to Congress in-charge Rajni Patil, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Vinay Kumar for entrusting her with the responsibility.

She assured party leaders and workers she would work with dedication, honesty and commitment to strengthen the organisation and take party policies to the masses. She said her focus would remain on reinforcing the Congress at the grassroots level and fulfilling every responsibility in the interest of the organisation.

Champa Thakur also expressed gratitude to former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh for her continued guidance, support and blessings, saying she would draw inspiration from her experience while discharging her duties.

Reaffirming her belief in collective leadership, she said she would work closely with every party worker to further strengthen the organisation and advance the spirit of public service. She also thanked party colleagues and supporters for their good wishes, describing her bond with them as heartfelt and enduring.