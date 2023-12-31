Chances of snowfall bleak: MeT

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 30

Hopes of tourists of enjoying snowfall here on New Year seem to have turned dismal with the weather remaining dry and the Met Department forecasting rainfall and snow only at isolated places in the high hills of the state.

Although there was a huge turnout of tourists in Shimla to ring in the New Year, snowfall is unlikely as the maximum temperature remains above normal. Most of the tourist destinations in the state, including Shimla, Kullu-Manali, Kasauli, Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Chamba, have seen a good turnout of tourists.

The respective district administrations have made elaborate arrangements for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and keeping law and order under control in view of the New Year celebrations. The Shimla Winter Carnival on The Ridge here drew big crowds who enjoyed the Himachali folk dance and songs and the “pahari” cuisine at the specially set up stalls.

There has been no major change in the minimum and maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours. The average minimum temperature was normal and the average maximum temperature was appreciably above normal.

Today, the lowest temperature was recorded at Kukumseri at minus 8.9°C, while Una recorded the highest temperature of 24°C. The minimum temperature at Kalpa was minus 1°C, Mandi 1.9°C, Sundernagar 2°C, Solan 3°C, Una 4.6°C, Palampur 5°C, Kangra 6.7°C, Dharamsala 7.2°C and Nahan 8.1°C.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla