Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 20

The possibility of a white Christmas has brightened with the local Meteorological Centre forecasting light snowfall on December 25.

The weather forecast of snowfall at isolated places in Himachal on December 25 and 26 has cheered

up hoteliers and other people associated with the tourism industry. Hotels in prominent hill stations of Shimla, Kullu, Manali, Kasauli and Dalhousie have already received good advance bookings, but the news of possible snowfall on Christmas can attract even bigger crowds.

The weather has remained unusually dry over the past one month but Christmas and New Year remain the peak tourism times when people throng popular hill stations.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest in the state at minus 6.6°C, followed by Keylong (-5.9°C), Kalpa (-1°C), Manali (0.2°C), Bhuntar (0.4°C), Sundernagar (0.6°C), Mandi (1.1°C), Reckong Peo (1.3°C), Solan (1.9°C), Hamirpur (2.8°C), Narkanda (3.1°C), Chamba (3.7°C) and Dharamsala (7°C).

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 14°C, Dharamsala (20.2°C), Manali (13°C), Una (24.2°C), Hamirpur (21.4°C), Chamba (20.4°C), Mandi (22.2°C), Kangra (20.3°C), Bilaspur (22°C), Solan (20°C), Nahan (19.5°C) and Sundernagar (21°C).