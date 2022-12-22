Chandigarh–Baddi rail project taken up: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, December 21
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday that the work on the 33-km Chandigarh-Baddi new rail line project had been taken up.
He added that the contract for civil works in the Himachal Pradesh portion of the project had been awarded, while tenders for the works in the Haryana portion had been initiated.
In a written reply to a question asked by BJP MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap, the minister said that the sanctioned cost of the project was Rs 1,540.14 crore and the state government was sharing 50 per cent of it.
However, he did not give a deadline for the completion of the project.
