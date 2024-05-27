Chandigarh man arrested for drug peddling in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 26

The police yesterday arrested Dishant Garg, a Chandigarh resident, for allegedly supplying heroin in Solan district. The arrest came as the police were tracking links in connection with a drug peddling case.

On March 12, Rajat Sharma and Abhishek, residents of Solan district, were arrested by the Dharampur police for possessing 9.29-gm heroin.

Following their interrogation, Kapil Dev, son of Uday Bhan, a resident of Chandigarh, was arrested by the Dharampur police. Kapil Dev, along with his sons Dishant Garg and Praveen Garg, was found operating a drug racket for the past five years. Dishant, a co-accused in the case, was absconding since then, said Solan SP Gaurav Singh.

During investigation, it came to light that Kapil and Dishant were operating a network of heroin supply to various areas of Himachal Pradesh.

It was found that in another FIR registered at Parwanoo, two persons — Kunal and Prakash Chand — were arrested with 6.21-gm heroin.

Tracking the backward linkages of the case, the police arrested Amritpal Singh with 5.2-gm heroin from a hotel at Khajeri village in Chandigarh. The hotel belonged to Kapil Dev.

“The father-son duo, Kapil Dev and Dishant, was running a drug racket from the hotel and Amritpal Singh worked for them. Dishant’s brother Praveen was arrested by Parwanoo police for concealing the former’s whereabouts and also for drug peddling under Section 212 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 21,29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” Singh added.

Though the duo were granted interim bail by the High Court in this matter, they continue to run the drug racket. The heroin recovered on March 12 was also supplied by Dishant Garg and Kapil Dev.

It was also found that a youth in Jutogh in Shimla district had died of heroin overdose brought from the same hotel. The Shimla police had also registered an FIR at Boileauganj police station in this regard.

Dishant has two cases under the NDPS Act registered against him in Parwanoo and Chandigarh, in which a total of 300-gm heroin was recovered.

The accused was produced before a court today, which sent him in three-day police remand.

