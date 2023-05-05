Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide in Himachal's Mandi

Dipender Manta
Mandi, May 5
The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked near Four Miles in Mandi district on Friday.
As a result, traffic movement between Mandi and Kullu came to a standstill.
The police diverted traffic movement via Kataula and Chailchowk between Mandi and Kullu. From Mandi to Kullu, the traffic movement is allowed via Kataula road, while from Kullu to Mandi the traffic movement is allowed via Pandoh-Chailchowk road.
According to the police, the traffic movement will be restored by late afternoon.
The National Highway Authority of India has engaged its workforce and machinery to clear the debris from the road. There is a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the road at the landslide spot.
