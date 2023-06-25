Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in Mandi

Mandi, June 25
Due to a flash flood incident, Chandigarh-Manali Highway was blocked for traffic near Aut in Mandi district today evening.
As a result, the vehicles are on a standstill between Mandi and Kullu on this highway. A few portions of highway have been inundated in the area. A large number of vehicles either coming to Mandi from Kullu side or going towards Kullu have been stuck in the area. There are long queues of vehicles on both sides in the area.
The alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula is also blocked. The police have stopped vehicular traffic beyond Mandi toward Kullu and from Kullu toward Mandi beyond Aut.
The district administration of Mandi and Kullu districts have advised visitors to suspend their journey on this route until the restoration of highway. It is expected that the highway will be restored by tomorrow.
Due to darkness in the area, the administration is facing difficulty to restore the highway to traffic at night hours.
Meanwhile, due to flash flood in Bagi Nullah on Prashar road, few vehicles, including a bus carrying students from Chamba district, have been stranded in the area. The Mandi administration has made arrangement of their stay in the area because there is no possibility of opening the road in night hours, said SP Sagar Chander.
