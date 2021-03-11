Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked at 7 Mile in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 11

Chandigarh-Manali highway was on Thursday blocked to traffic movement between Mandi and Kullu districts due to a massive landslide at 7 Mile, a few km ahead of Mandi town towards Kullu.

According to police, the traffic movement has completely come to a standstill due to the landslide. A large number of vehicles either coming to Mandi from Kullu or going to Kullu from Mandi side are stuck.

The movement of vehicles has been stopped beyond Mandi towards Kullu from the Mandi side and beyond Pandoh towards Mandi from the Kullu side.

According to police, restoration work of highway is underway in the area, which will take sometime to restore it to traffic.

The movement of light vehicles has been diverted on alternative route via Kataula between Mandi and Kullu.