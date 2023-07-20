Chandigarh-Manali highway opened

Mandi, July 19
The Chandigarh-Manali highway has been restored to traffic between Mandi and Pandoh. The highway was blocked at 6 Mile between Mandi and Pandoh due on Monday evening due to a massive landslide in the area. Mandi ASP Sagar Chander said the NHAI today restored it to normal traffic at 6 Mile.
