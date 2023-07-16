 Chandigarh-Manali highway opened for heavy vehicles : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
Chandigarh-Manali highway opened for heavy vehicles

A truck moves on the damaged Chandigarh-Manali road on Saturday. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 15

The Chandigarh-Manali-Leh highway was today partially opened between Mandi and Kullu for the movement of heavy vehicles on one lane. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) maintains this road. The NHAI maintains the highway between Mandi and Kullu while the BRO maintains the Manali to Leh stretch.

The road was damaged badly between Mandi and Manali in flashfloods following heavy rainfall. The Aut-Mandi road stretch of the highway in Mandi district was the worst-affected. The Aut-Pandoh road stretch was reopened two days ago, while the Mandi-Pandoh road stretch of the highway, which was blocked at 6 Mile at two locations due to massive landsides, was restored to traffic today.

Additional SP, Mandi, Sagar Chander said that the NHAI opened one lane of the highway between Mandi and Kullu for heavy vehicles, which were stuck in the area for the past one week.

Varun Chari, Project Director of the Kiratpur-Manali highway, said that the work to restore the highway, which had suffered extensive damage in flashfloods in the Beas.

In Kullu district, extensive damage was caused to the Kiratpur-Manali highway between Patlikuhl and Manali and to the Manali-Leh highway at Bahang village beyond Manali towards Leh. DSP, Manali, KD Sharma said that the Manali-Leh highway stretch in the Bahang area had been reopened for heavy vehicles. Around 100 heavy vehicles moved out of the area towards Kullu from the Solang valley side today.

According to sources, over 400 trucks were stranded in the Solang valley due to a blockade on the Manali-Leh highway at Bahang village in Kullu district for the past one week. A huge portion of the road was washed away in flashfloods in the Beas.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said that the Manali-Raison road via the left bank of the Beas had been restored to heavy vehicles. He added that the Manali-Patlikuhl road had been reopened to light vehicles.

