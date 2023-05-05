Chandigarh-Manali highway restored for one-way traffic after a gap of over 18 hours

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 5

The Chandigarh-Manali highway has been restored for one-way traffic after a gap of almost 18 hours, which was blocked due to a massive landslide near Four Mile in Mandi district.

The landslide occurred on Thursday night at around 1 am, which blocked the highway completely for traffic movement between Mandi and Kullu. As a result, hundreds of tourists and other persons were stranded in the region for long hours inside vehicles either travelling to Kullu from Mandi or coming to Mandi from Kullu. Those travelling with young kids were at the receiving end the most.

Rakesh Kumar, who was transporting vegetable produce to Kullu from Mandi said, “We are stuck in the area for over 15 hours and there is no water and food.”

Krishan Kumar, a tourist from Kerala, said, “Due to the landslide, we were stuck in the area for long hours. Women and children suffered the most because there was no toilet facility for women and food for children. It was completely a nightmare for us, which made our journey tedious.”

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mandi, Sagar Chand said the highway has been restored to one-way traffic now. It was blocked at around 1 am on Thursday night but no loss of life was reported in this landslide incident. Soon after the incident, the National Highway Authority of India engaged its workforce and machinery to clear the debris from the road. The restoration work is underway to restore it for two-way traffic in the region.

He said the police had diverted traffic movement of light vehicles on alternate routes between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula and Pandoh –Chailchowk roads. However, the heavy vehicles remained stuck on Chandigarh-Manali highway for long hours.

