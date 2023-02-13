Chandigarh-Manali NH restored partially

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 12

The Chandigarh-Manali Highway was blocked for traffic between Mandi and Kullu near 5 Mile in Mandi district today due to a massive landslide. A large number of vehicles were struck on both sides of the landslide spot for hours. However, no loss of life and property was reported in the incident.

Soon after the landslide incident, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) engaged its workforce and machinery to clear the debris and boulders from the road to restore this highway to traffic. Till filing the report, the NHAI had restored this highway for one-way traffic. The police had earlier diverted movement of light vehicles on alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Mandi-Kataula-Kullu road.

Mandi Additional Superintendent Police Sagar Chander said that it is expected that the highway will be restored to smooth traffic till evening.