Chandigarh-Manali road blocked

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 4

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was today blocked between Mandi and Pandoh at 6 Miles in Mandi district after a landslide. As a result, traffic movement has come to a halt between Mandi and Kullu on this road stretch.

The traffic has been diverted via Mandi-Kataula-Bajaura road and the Chail Chowk-Pandoh road between Mandi and Kullu. According to the police, the traffic is expected to be restored on this road by tomorrow.

The police has advised the travellers to avoid journey at night on this road. In case of an emergency, commuters can travel between Mandi and Kullu via alternative routes.

