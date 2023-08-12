Chandigarh-Manali road closed following landslide

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 12

Kullu and Manali were cut off from the rest of state on Saturday following closure of the Chandigarh-Manali highway and other alternative routes beyond Mandi towards Kullu, due to landslides at various locations.

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked since Friday evening because of major landslides at 6 Miles and 9 Miles between Mandi and Pandoh. As a result, traffic came to a standstill on the highway between Mandi and Kullu.

The alternative route between Mandi and Kullu, via Kataula, is also blocked after landslides at two locations.

Another alternative road between Mandi and Kullu, via Chailchowk-Pandoh road, is also blocked following a landslide.

Since Friday evening, the Mandi area has been experiencing incessant rain, which triggered landslides at various locations, blocking the roads.

According to district officials, efforts are being made to restore traffic on these roads.

