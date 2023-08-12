Chandigarh-Manali road closed following landslide

Mandi, August 12
Kullu and Manali were cut off from the rest of state on Saturday following closure of the Chandigarh-Manali highway and other alternative routes beyond Mandi towards Kullu, due to landslides at various locations.
The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked since Friday evening because of major landslides at 6 Miles and 9 Miles between Mandi and Pandoh. As a result, traffic came to a standstill on the highway between Mandi and Kullu.
The alternative route between Mandi and Kullu, via Kataula, is also blocked after landslides at two locations.
Another alternative road between Mandi and Kullu, via Chailchowk-Pandoh road, is also blocked following a landslide.
Since Friday evening, the Mandi area has been experiencing incessant rain, which triggered landslides at various locations, blocking the roads.
According to district officials, efforts are being made to restore traffic on these roads.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...