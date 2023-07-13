Chandigarh-Shimla highway opened for heavy vehicles

Ambika Sharma
Solan, July 13
The Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway was opened for heavy vehicles with two lanes being made operational since Wednesday night.
Vehicles stranded on the highway have been permitted to ply at Chakki Mod, Dharampur and Patta Mor near Kumarhatti.
The police managed to send 200 trucks, which were bound for Chandigarh, but were stranded owing to the landslides on highways, on Wednesday night, said Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan.
Another 100 trucks going towards Shimla were also permitted to ply in the first instance while 80 trucks were facilitated to ply in a bid to clear the stranded traffic.
Liaison was established with Shimla police to divert vehicles towards the Jubbarhatti-Kunihar road from the Taradevi bifurcation.
