Chandigarh-Shimla highway opens for light vehicles 5 days after it was closed due to landslide

Solan, August 8

The Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the National Highway-5 has been opened for light vehicles five days after it was closed due to landslides.

National Highways Authority of India Regional Officer Abdul Basit confirmed the news saying light vehicles had been permitted to ply on the affected stretch at Chakki Mor.

Heavy vehicles would, however, continue to use the alternative routes as only a temporary 5-metre path had been created by cutting the hill, said an official.

The motorists have heaved a sigh of relief as they were forced to take longer detours to reach their destinations.

