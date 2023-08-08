Chandigarh-Shimla highway opens for light vehicles 5 days after it was closed due to landslide

Solan, August 8
The Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the National Highway-5 has been opened for light vehicles five days after it was closed due to landslides.
National Highways Authority of India Regional Officer Abdul Basit confirmed the news saying light vehicles had been permitted to ply on the affected stretch at Chakki Mor.
Heavy vehicles would, however, continue to use the alternative routes as only a temporary 5-metre path had been created by cutting the hill, said an official.
The motorists have heaved a sigh of relief as they were forced to take longer detours to reach their destinations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus