Chandigarh-Shimla highway to remain closed for 2 days: Minister Vikramaditya Singh

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, August 3
Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway would remain closed for two days.
The road has been closed so that the restoration work is done easily and quickly without any hindrance.
A massive landslide had blocked the national highway connecting Shimla to Chandigarh in Solan district on Wednesday morning, leaving many vehicles stranded. A 50-metre road stretch completely caved in following the landslide.
Men and machinery have been deployed at the damaged stretch and work to open the road has commenced, officials said.
The local weather department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places in seven out of 12 districts, including Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur, on August 3 and 4. With PTI inputs
