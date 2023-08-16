Chandigarh-Shimla national highway opens for light vehicles

Solan, August 16
Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway has been opened for light vehicles at Chakki Mor by clearing the debris, informed DC Manmohan Sharma.
Two lanes have been made functional around 3.10 pm and priority is being given to allow emergency vehicles carrying LPG and groceries to cross at the earliest.
This has come as a major relief to the commuters who use the route to commute to Chandigarh and Shimla
