DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chandigarh woman booked for buying land on forged farmer certificate in Sirmaur

Chandigarh woman booked for buying land on forged farmer certificate in Sirmaur

article_Author
Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 09:10 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Himachali farmer certificate in question has been issued in Kangra district.
Advertisement

An FIR has been registered at the Pachhad police station in Sirmaur district over allegations that a woman has purchased agricultural land on the basis of a forged Himachali farmer certificate in violation of the land laws of the state. The case was registered on July 28 on a complaint filed by Indra Dutt, a resident of Sarahan in Pachhad tehsil. The complainant alleged that Ranbir Sood, wife of Puneet Sood, a resident of Chandigarh and at present residing at Pohghat village in Pachhad, obtained a forged farmer certificate and used it to purchase agricultural land illegally. He stated that Ranbir had threatened and intimidated him as well as other local residents. The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

According to sources, the FIR was registered on the directions of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Rajgarh. They claimed that the Himachali farmer certificate in question had been issued in Kangra district.

Advertisement

It has been learnt that before the execution of the land sale deed, the revenue authorities had reportedly verified the farmer certificate and found it to be valid, following which land registration was completed. The authenticity of the certificate and the circumstances under which it was verified are now expected to form part of the police investigation.

Advertisement

Officials said that the investigation would ascertain whether forged documents were used, whether there was any violation of the applicable land laws and if any other person was involved in the alleged transaction.

Sirmaur SP Nishchint Singh Negi said, “An FIR has been registered at the Pachhad police station on the basis of a complaint and the matter is being investigated in accordance with the law. The investigation will examine all relevant documents, including the farmer certificate and the land transaction records, to ascertain the facts. Appropriate legal action will be taken against anyone found involved, based on the evidence collected during the investigation.”

Advertisement

The police stated that the allegations were being investigated and no conclusion had been drawn at this stage. Further action would be taken based on the evidence collected during the course of the probe.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts