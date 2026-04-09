Chandigarh woman held with 40 gram ‘chitta’ in Shimla

A woman from Chandigarh has been arrested with around 40 grams of ‘chitta’ (heroin) in Shimla, the police said on Wednesday. She has been identified as Rekha (40), a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. SSP, Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that a Special Cell team of the district police, while patrolling near the Old Bus Stand, arrested Rekha on Tuesday night on a tip off that she was on her way to Downdale to sell the contraband.

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The SSP said, “A police team reached the Kodi Basti area in Downdale and stopped Rekha for checking. The police seized the contraband from her possession, which she had hidden in a plastic packet in her purse, and arrested her.”

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He said that a case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, had been registered against the woman and an investigation was underway.