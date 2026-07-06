Chandra Bodh elected Manali Municipal Council president

Chandra Bodh has been elected president of the Manali Municipal Council (MC), while Thakur Dass has been elected vice-president. The election took place in a seven-member council where all councillors are backed by the BJP, ensuring a smooth and unanimous decision.

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Manali Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gunjeet Singh Cheema administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected office-bearers. The ceremony was attended by all councillors, marking the formal beginning of the new municipal leadership.

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In the Manali MC, a pre-decided power-sharing formula has been implemented. According to this arrangement, Chandra Bodh will serve as president for the first tenure of two and a half years, following which Manoj Larje will assume the presidency for the remaining term. Isha Thakur has been designated as vice-president for the second term.

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The councillors confirmed that this arrangement was made as per the party’s decision. Notably, Larje previously served as president for approximately one year during the last council term after successfully replacing former president Chaman Kapoor, who was also from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Upon assuming office, president Chandra Bodh said the council’s first priority would be to strengthen the city’s sanitation system. She expressed gratitude to Mata Hadimba, the councillors and the people of Manali for their support. She said garbage is scattered in several parts of the city and there is an urgent need to improve cleanliness.

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“The council will take effective steps to improve the sanitation system on priority,” she said. She also announced a special campaign to remove encroachments and disorder on the Mall Road, Manali’s prime tourist destination, to ensure better facilities for tourists and locals. Additionally, she said the longstanding parking problem in the city would be addressed on priority, with developmental works in all wards being carried out in phases with the cooperation of the vice-president and councillors.

Vice-president Thakur Dass said the MC was committed to writing a new chapter in Manali’s development. He assured that comprehensive development, improved civic amenities and public welfare works would be taken up on priority.

The ceremony was attended by councillors Manoj Larje, Neelam Thakur, Pradeep Gill, Seema Bhardwaj and Isha Thakur, who pledged their full support to the new leadership.