Chandratal’s tourism boom brings environmental concerns to the fore

Plastic bottles and other waste scattered around the pristine Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti district have raised concerns over irresponsible tourist behaviour and the growing need to protect the fragile Himalayan environment.

Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana visited the lake on Saturday and collected plastic bottles and other waste from the surrounding area, sending a message about environmental conservation and responsible tourism.

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During the visit, the minister and the MLA expressed concern over littering at the ecologically sensitive tourist destination, where plastic waste threatens the natural landscape and fragile ecosystem. Their cleanliness initiative highlighted the need for collective efforts to preserve the region’s environmental character.

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MLA Anuradha Rana said plastic bottles had been found scattered at several places around the lake, reflecting the irresponsible conduct of some visitors towards nature. She stressed that tourists must recognise their responsibility to protect the environment and ensure that their activities do not damage the natural surroundings.

However, she appreciated the efforts of the local society, district administration and Forest Department in maintaining cleanliness in the area. She said these stakeholders had been working to keep the region clean through regular waste collection and by sensitising visitors about responsible tourism.

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Rana emphasised that sustained public participation and greater environmental awareness were essential to preserve Chandratal’s natural beauty and ecological balance for future generations.

The visit also highlighted the challenges of managing waste at high-altitude tourist destinations, where harsh conditions and ecological sensitivity make environmental protection particularly important. Plastic bottles and other non-biodegradable materials can persist for years, degrading the landscape and potentially harming wildlife.

Known for its crystal-clear waters and spectacular mountain scenery, Chandratal attracts tourists, trekkers and nature enthusiasts from across the country. With the growing popularity of such destinations, responsible waste disposal and sustainable tourism practices have become increasingly important.

District Congress president Dorje Larje and other Congress workers were also present during the visit. They participated in the cleanliness initiative and reinforced the message that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility.

The participants appealed to tourists to refrain from littering, carry their waste back and dispose of it at designated collection points. They also urged visitors to cooperate with the local administration, Forest Department and community organisations in keeping the lake’s surroundings clean.

They stressed that preserving Chandratal’s pristine landscape would require sustained cleanliness efforts, stronger public awareness and responsible behaviour from every visitor to this fragile Himalayan destination.