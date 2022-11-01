 Change in government every 5 years good for people: Priyanka Gandhi : The Tribune India

Priyanka Gandhi being honoured during a rally in Mandi on Monday. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 31

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi today urged the voters of the state to oust the BJP from power for a bright future.

Priyanka, while addressing a huge gathering at the Paddal ground here, said that the government must change every five years, as this forces politicians to work hard for the betterment of people.

She said that during the BJP rule at the Centre, inflation had increased manifold, affecting people. “The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing during the BJP rule. The BJP government has imposed GST on milk products, edible oil, apple packaging material and petroleum products, directly hitting people,” she added.

Priyanka urged people that before going to vote on November 12, think of what the Jai Ram Thakur-led government had done for their betterment. She said, “Around 63,000 posts are lying vacant in different departments in Himachal but the government could not provide jobs to the unemployed youth. Government employees were demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme but this government did not address the issue.”

On Agnipath scheme, she said, “The youth of Himachal want to join the Army to serve the country but there is no rank and no pension for them, as they will lose their jobs after four years. The schemes of the BJP government only benefit industrialists. The state government has failed to provide better prices for agricultural and horticultural produce.”

“During the Congress rule, tremendous development had taken place across the state as well as in Mandi district. An IIT, medical college, medical university and several other development projects were launched during the Congress rule,” she added.

Priyanka said, “During the BJP rule, inflation, corruption and unemployment have increased. Corruption was evident in the recruitment of teachers in universities and police constables.”

She said that after coming to power, the Congress would implement the old pension scheme, provide one lakh jobs every year, provide better prices for agricultural and horticultural produce and ensure all-round development. Mobile clinics would be set up at the village level, she added.

Priyanka said, “My grandmother Indira Gandhi had special affection for the people of Himachal. People remember her with respect throughout the country. Politics nowadays is full of selfishness, where money matters and false promises are made to public.”

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and HPCC president Pratibha Singh also addressed the rally.

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM

PM Modi to visit Morbi today

Jamshed J Irani: The Steel Man of India passes away at 86

Jamshed J Irani: The Steel Man of India passes away at 86

No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt

No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt

In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...

SC warns states on 2-finger test to confirm rape

Supreme Court warns states on 2-finger test to confirm rape

Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries


Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

Paddy residue burning: Agri Dept staff allege vendetta

Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

'Strengthen Upper Bari canal, its distributaries'

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into lake

A first: Chandigarh gets mobile water testing lab

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Delhi Govt resubmits campaign file for L-G's approval

Delhi air 'very poor', GRAP-3 intensified

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution rises to 26 per cent

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, namberdars told

Buzz missing at amusement park, courtesy poor upkeep

21 days after UP man thrown off bus, no FIR

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Man held with heroin worth Rs 1.25 crore

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh cases, highest spike in single day

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala