Change in government every 5 years good for people: Priyanka Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 31

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi today urged the voters of the state to oust the BJP from power for a bright future.

Priyanka, while addressing a huge gathering at the Paddal ground here, said that the government must change every five years, as this forces politicians to work hard for the betterment of people.

She said that during the BJP rule at the Centre, inflation had increased manifold, affecting people. “The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing during the BJP rule. The BJP government has imposed GST on milk products, edible oil, apple packaging material and petroleum products, directly hitting people,” she added.

Priyanka urged people that before going to vote on November 12, think of what the Jai Ram Thakur-led government had done for their betterment. She said, “Around 63,000 posts are lying vacant in different departments in Himachal but the government could not provide jobs to the unemployed youth. Government employees were demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme but this government did not address the issue.”

On Agnipath scheme, she said, “The youth of Himachal want to join the Army to serve the country but there is no rank and no pension for them, as they will lose their jobs after four years. The schemes of the BJP government only benefit industrialists. The state government has failed to provide better prices for agricultural and horticultural produce.”

“During the Congress rule, tremendous development had taken place across the state as well as in Mandi district. An IIT, medical college, medical university and several other development projects were launched during the Congress rule,” she added.

Priyanka said, “During the BJP rule, inflation, corruption and unemployment have increased. Corruption was evident in the recruitment of teachers in universities and police constables.”

She said that after coming to power, the Congress would implement the old pension scheme, provide one lakh jobs every year, provide better prices for agricultural and horticultural produce and ensure all-round development. Mobile clinics would be set up at the village level, she added.

Priyanka said, “My grandmother Indira Gandhi had special affection for the people of Himachal. People remember her with respect throughout the country. Politics nowadays is full of selfishness, where money matters and false promises are made to public.”

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and HPCC president Pratibha Singh also addressed the rally.