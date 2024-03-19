Channelisation of Ashwani khad begins at Sadhupul

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 18

In a bid to prevent erosion, landslide and other challenges posed by monsoons every year, channelisation of Ashwani khad at Sadhupul in Kandaghat subdivision has been kick-started. The project’s primary objectives are erosion control, landslide prevention and flood mitigation as considerable damage is caused year after year to the region in the monsoon.

“Channelisation would be undertaken on half a km area on two vulnerable stretches of the Ashwani khad by adopting various strategies like crate work, cement concrete gravity wall and reinforced concrete gravity wall,” said an official of the Jal Shakti Department which is executing the project.

This region faces the problem of landslides, flooding and soil erosion, threatening lives, property and the economy. The project will help in safeguarding the community against the formidable challenges posed during the monsoon season.

Three types of protective wall that serve as a multi- faceted defence mechanism would be constructed. “The project seeks to combat soil erosion which is a consequence of the torrential monsoon rains endangering agricultural lands and the livelihoods of the residents. The project is designed to act as a flood barrier, strategically controlling and redirecting floodwaters, thus averting widespread flooding and the resulting devastation to homes, infrastructure and the environment,” added the official.

The estimated cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 4.07 crore and it is slated to completed within six months.

