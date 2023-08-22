Channelisation of Beas river hanging fire for two decades

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, AUGUST 21

The proposal of channelisation of the Beas from Palchan to Aut has been hanging fire for the past around two decades and successive governments have failed to initiate any action in this regard.

The devastation caused by the recent floods has again brought the issue to the fore. The losses would have been much less if the Beas was channelised. The then MLA Sunder Singh Thakur had alleged in 2018 that funds of over Rs 1,200 crore for the channelisation of the Beas had been diverted to the Ganga cleanliness campaign.

Will prevent encroachment, illegal mining The channelisation of Beas will prevent encroachments on the river banks.

It will also curtail illegal mining from the river.

Houses and hotels are being built unabated on the banks of rivers and rivulets.

Many shanties were flooded in July floods. However, new shanties have come up on the banks of Sarwari Khud.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, during his visit here to review the flood situation on July 18, said that the matter of channelisation of Beas would be raised with the Central government. He had stated that there was a proposal for channelisation of the Beas from Palchan to Aut at a cost of Rs 1,650 crore.

Agnihotri said that an estimate would be prepared and ministers concerned of the Central government and the Central Water Commission would be approached. The Central government would be urged to provide liberal assistance for channelising the river to prevent damage from frequent floods.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg had recently directed the officials of the Jal Shakti Department to prepare a detailed project report for channelling both sides of the Beas river from Palchan to Aut so that it can be sent by the state government to the Central government for approval.

The channelisation of the Beas will prevent encroachments on the river bank. This will curtail illegal mining from the riverbed. Houses and hotels are being built unabated on the banks of rivers and rivulets. Many shanties were flooded in July floods, but now shanties have come up on the banks of Sarwari Khud.

The devastation that was caused this time has exposed the disaster management. Even though flashfloods, heavy rainfall and cloudbursts have been the main reasons behind the devastation, but along with this large-scale deforestation, increasing urbanisation, land erosion and environmental imbalance are also the contributing factors.

#Kullu