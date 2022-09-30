Chaos in Chopal market

It has become difficult for people to walk in the Chopal market, especially up to the petrol pump, due to frequent traffic jams. The road is extremely narrow and people park their vehicles on roadside, making the situation even worse. Two days back, the road sank right in front of the ICICI bank, which has further deteriorated the traffic scenario in the market. The administration should take some concrete measures to improve the situation. —Dhirender, Chopal

Provide relief to apple growers

Several apple growers have lost many apple trees due to heavy rains over the last week or so in the Nerwa area of Shimla district. Landslides have swept away apple trees at several places. The administration should provide relief to the affected farmers quickly. —Mohinder, Nerwa

Work on at snail’s pace

The construction of a stadium at Government Senior Secondary School, Jaroddar, in Karsog is progressing at a very slow speed. Due to the slow work, students are unable to use even the ground where the stadium is being constructed. The pace of the work needs to be increased. —Rajesh, Karsog

