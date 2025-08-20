Chaos prevails as BJP, Cong blame each other for flouting democratic norms

The Vidhan Sabha witnessed pandemonium as Opposition and treasury benches accused each other of allegedly flouting democratic norms and traditions on the second day of the monsoon session here today.

Trouble broke out after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan raised a Point of Order, objecting to the remarks of BJP members that the state government was not respecting the traditions of the House.

Pandemonium prevailed as Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi reminded Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur that he did not uphold traditions during his tenure as Chief Minister. While Negi was speaking, the BJP legislators started raising slogans, forcing Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to adjourn the House for five minutes amidst pandemonium. The BJP members eventually walked out of the House.

The situation remained unresolved even after the House reassembled as the BJP legislators left the House again, raising slogans and objecting to Negi’s remarks. When the House reassembled after the adjournment, the Speaker said that nothing would go into the record that was against the prestige of the Revenue Minister and other members as well.

Earlier, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister through a Point of Order had objected to the remarks of Jai Ram Thakur made during the Question Hour that the government had breached all traditions. As Thakur stood his ground and reiterated that the Congress government had dishonoured all traditions, Negi stood up to defend it.

As the Revenue Minister accused Thakur of behaving in an arrogant manner while he was Chief Minister, the BJP members started raising slogans against him. There was total chaos as both sides traded charges.

Earlier during the Question Hour, the BJP legislators raised slogans and left the House over the state government’s alleged failure to clear pending dues under the Himcare scheme. They alleged that people were not getting benefits in government medical institutions.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condemned the behaviour of the Opposition and said that the BJP had become directionless. “The BJP is a faction-ridden party which was evident as Randhir Sharma and Vinod Kumar kept sitting while Jai Ram Thakur left the House. We have no problem in the Opposition raising issues but it should listen to the replies and not stage walkouts, which they did thrice in one hour,” said Sukhu while later talking to mediapersons.

The Revenue Minister accused Thakur of trying to dictate the House and run it according to his whims. “I had made no adverse remarks on the Thunag incident but BJP workers misbehaved with me during my visit to Seraj. Also, Thakur refers to me in a very humiliating way,” he alleged.

Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma said that the Revenue Minister was in the habit of making inflammatory comments and the Opposition had decided to boycott him. “It is the responsibility of the government to tell him to desist from making irresponsible and provocative statements to prevent the atmosphere from getting vitiated,” he said outside the House.