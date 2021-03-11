Charas destroyed in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 29

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said the police had zero tolerance towards drugs. Addressing the media, after the destruction of seized contrabands here today, he said the quantity of charas seizure was highest in Kullu.

He said to prevent the misuse of the seized contraband, these are destroyed as per rules — in an incinerator or a boiler to avoid pollution. The destruction was carried out by a committee headed by Mandi Central Range DIG Madhu Sudan.

He said over Rs 16-crore 160-kg charas, 120 cannabis plants and 80 opium plants, that were seized in 43 cases, including 37 in Banjar, five in Anni and one in Manali, were destroyed. He said to prevent the misuse of the seized contraband, these are destroyed as per rules — in an incinerator or a boiler to avoid pollution. The destruction was carried out by a committee headed by Mandi Central Range DIG Madhu Sudan.

The Central Range DIG said along with nabbing drug peddlers, the police were also tracking their links to break the entire nexus of the drug mafia. He said the society had an important role to play in getting rid of the menace. He said residents should take it as their social responsibility to protect the future generation from the clutches of drugs.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) DSP Priyank Gupta said awareness was also being spread through various mediums amongst the masses against the ill-effects of drugs. He said anonymous information about drugs could be sent online to the NCB.

The Kullu police had achieved many remarkable feats, including seizure of the state’s biggest haul of charas of 123.5 kg from the Banjar area and recovered state’s biggest haul of 6.297 kg of heroin worth approximately Rs 30 crore in the international market during a raid in a house in Delhi from a 38-year-old kingpin of African origin. The police have tightened its noose on the drug mafia and seized large quantities of narcotics and arrested many kingpins involved in the illicit trade.